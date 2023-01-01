Gurmeet Choudhary gets injured while protecting wife Debina Bonnerjee from crowd on New Year's Eve, fans react. Watch

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently attended a New Year's eve party where he ended up injuring himself. A video of him protecting his wife Debina Bonnerjee has surfaced online. In the video, Gurmeet is seen being protective about Debina and safeguarding her against the mob. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee shares cute pics of daughters, maternity photoshoots, holidays with Gurmeet Choudhary ahead of new year)

The video showed how fans gathered around Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina wanting to click pictures with them. In the process, Gurmeet ended up scratching himself on his leg. While Gurmeet wore a neon statement jacket, Debina looked stunning in a red saree.

Going by the video, the two were escorted out of the event with security personnel. It was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. Reacting to it, many praised Gurmeet for being a doting husband. Some also mocked his injuries.

One user took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “OMG kitna jyada chot hai, emergency me leke jayo isko koi yr! (He has gotten such serious injuries, someone should take him to the hospital)." “Wow!!kitna amazing aadmi hai,” added another one. Someone pointed out, “Even a 5 year old doesn't show off his little injuries in public.”

Debina got married to Gurmeet in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita. The couple was blessed with their second child on November 11, barely eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year.

Sharing the news about their second baby on social media handle, Gurmeet had written, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

The couple recently celebrated their first Christmas and New Year after embracing parenthood. She had posted a video montage of several pictures of herself with Gurmeet and their daughters from the year 2022. It included an unseen photo of Debina where she was seen sleeping with Lianna. There were a series of Debina's pictures, starting from her pregnancy to vacations, and maternity photoshoots. It also had moments from baby shower ceremony and recent Christmas celebration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON