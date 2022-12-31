Debina Bonnerjee shares cute pics of daughters, maternity photoshoots, holidays with Gurmeet Choudhary ahead of new year

Actor Debina Bonnerjee has shared a video montage of several pictures of herself with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their daughters from the year 2022. It included an unseen picture of Debina sleeping with her elder daughter Lianna. There were a series of Debina's pictures from her pregnancy, vacations, maternity photoshoots, baby shower ceremony and recent Christmas celebration with Gurmeet and their daughters. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed both their daughters in 2022. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee pours love on her daughters, shares their photos with heartwarming message. See pics)

Sharing the video on Instagram, Debina wrote, “Dear 2022…Thanks for the memories (hand folded, smiling face with red heart eyes, women with bunny ears emojis).” The video begun with pictures of Debina looking at his husband Gurmeet from their vacation. She posted picture of herself while enjoying a cone of ice cream. It also included a happy picture of Gurmeet and Debina where both of them twinned in black.

The clip also gave glimpses of Debina's baby shower celebration where she decked up in red ethnic outfit. She shared an unseen picture with daughter Lianna while resting with her. It also showed her pregnancy journey which included her maternity shoot and showing her baby bump while posing near a pool. Debina also shared baby feet of her younger daughter to her first Christmas celebration picture with Gurmeet and new born daughters.

Reacting to Debina's post, one of her fans wrote, “This year is indeed special, you got 2 precious angels (red heart and evil eye emojis).” Another fan commented, “Aww..this was a beautiful year with beautiful memories.” Other fan wrote, “(Red heart emojis), love you diii. happy for you this year you were blessed with 2 daughters..happy family.” “Lovely memories”, wrote another person. “Happy new year, my queen”, wrote one. Many fans posted heart emojis on the video.

Debina got married to Gurmeet in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita. The couple was blessed with their second child on November 11, barely eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year. Sharing the news about their second baby on social media handle, Gurmeet had written, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

