Home / Entertainment / Tv / Debina Bonnerjee pours love on her daughters, shares their photos with heartwarming message. See pics

Debina Bonnerjee pours love on her daughters, shares their photos with heartwarming message. See pics

tv
Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Debina Bonnerjee shared a picture with her elder daughter Lianna. She also posted a heartwarming picture of both her daughters' hands. Debina had welcomed her second daughter with Gurmeet Choudhary on November 11.

Debina Bonnerjee with her daughters.
Debina Bonnerjee with her daughters.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram and shared pictures with her daughters on Sunday. The actor posted a happy picture with her elder daughter Lianna. She also shared a picture featuring both her daughters' little hands as she penned a heartwarming message for them. Many of her fans reacted to her heartfelt post with sweet comments. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee gives birth to second daughter, Gurmeet Choudhary asks for privacy: ‘Our baby has come sooner than due')

Debina shared one picture with her first daughter Lianna. She held her while they looked away from the camera. She kept her hair untied and eyes closed with a smile on her face. In another picture, she shared the little hands of her daughters.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Debina wrote, “Both of you have changed my heart forever, for the better.” Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote, “Love, love and love!! There is nothing in this world like this love, my sista (sister).” Another fan commented, “Lianna is looking so adorable, jee kare dekhta rahun (I feel like seeing her).” Another fan wrote, “Both hands are so damn (smiling face with red heart eyes and heart emojis).” One more comment read, “Awww, sending lots of love to little ones and you.” Another person wrote, “Beautiful pic… only pure love.” Many fans also dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Debina and and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child on November 11, barely eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year. The couple got married in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna on April 3 this year. On Instagram, they had posted a clip with their baby announcement, and written, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

Recently, Debina shared her journey to recovery after C-section delivery of her second daughter on Instagram. She asked lactating mothers to share their experiences too. She also shared the first picture of her second daughter and dedicated a poem to her.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
debina bonnerjee gurmeet choudhary
debina bonnerjee gurmeet choudhary

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out