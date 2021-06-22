Happy birthday Lee Min-ho: When Park Shin-hye revealed her nickname for The Heirs actor

Lee Min-ho celebrates his 34th birthday on June 22. While the actor has shared screen space with numerous stars, including Kim Go-eun, Son Ye-jin and Jun Ji‑hyun, his chemistry with Park Shin-hye stands out even today. The actors had starred together in The Heirs, also known as The Inheritors. While Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye impressed fans with their chemistry in The Heirs, she called him a good friend off-screen.

The Heirs aired in 2013. Lee Min-ho played the role of Kim Tan, a member of a rich family, who falls in love with Park Shin-hye's Cha Eun-sang, the daughter of their family's house help.

During the press conference of the show, Park Shin-hye revealed that she has known Lee Min-ho long before they starred together in The Heirs. As reported by Soompi, Park Shin-hye said, "I first met Lee Min Ho back in 2009 when we were modelling for a make-up brand. It was too bad that as soon as we got comfortable with each other, the shooting had to end.”

She then revealed that she called him a 'schoolchild.' She said, "Lee Min Ho’s personality is so great that I even tease him by calling him a schoolchild. We play around a lot so we feel totally at ease when we’re filming as well."

Almost a decade later, Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye haven't reunited for a series again. Park Shin-hye was last seen in Sisyphus: The Myth, which aired earlier this year. Whereas Lee Min-ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, opposite Kim Go-eun.

Lee Min-ho has Pachinko in the pipeline. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The drama also stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. He was in Canada earlier this year, wrapping up the shoot for the drama.