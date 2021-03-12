Lee Min-ho soaks up the sun while his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go-eun shares BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun treated fans with new Instagram posts on Thursday. The duo has been busy with their respective projects lately. But after weeks of silence on their respective Instagram accounts, the two actors coincidentally posted new pictures on the same day.
Lee Min-ho shared a couple of pictures and a video. In the first post, the South Korean actor was seen engrossed in his phone. The actor sported a light blue sweatshirt over a pair of black sweatpants along with a scarf and a beanie. In another post, he was seen exploring what many fans believe is Rocky Point Park, in the city of Port Moody, Canada. The actor was also seen filming a set of geese in a video he shared along with the photos.
Also Read: Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans
The two posts came about three weeks after his last post. Lee Min-ho had previously revealed he was scheduled to travel to Canada to film his upcoming project Pachinko. The Apple TV+ project has the actor playing the role of Hansu, an outsider and merchant with ties to organised crime. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.
On the other hand, Kim Go-eun shared a behind-the-scenes picture from an old photo shoot. In the post, shared after over a month of social media silence, Kim Go Eun was seen standing in a studio wearing a black ensemble and laughing in between a shot. The watermark on the picture revealed it was taken in February. The actor shared the picture with a black heart emoji.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'
- Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her son, Sheru
- At a party, Salman Khan asked Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15, with her son. He was reacting to her refusal when asked to part ways with the soft toy, Sheru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video
- Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan kisses Arjun Bijlani on the cheek at Parth Samthaan's birthday party
- Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman
- Arshi Khan has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant source of support. She also revealed how she managed to buy her own house in Mumbai, despite being 'not that strong financially' just a year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star calls her interview 'insignificant', clarifies later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani missing her baby bump, jokes she is ready for another baby
- Sharing a picture of her baby bump from the time when she was pregnant, Anita Hassanandani claims she is missing her 'belly' and joked that husband Rohit Reddy would unfollow her after reading her message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin: 'Am much more me when I’m with you', see her reply
- Fans of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were in for a surprise as he dropped a sweet photo of the two of them together. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina breaks silence on ignoring paps, says she'd just got news of aunt's death
- Rubina Dilaik explained why she did not interact with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last week. She said that she got the news of her aunt's death just before the video was taken.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox