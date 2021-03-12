IND USA
The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared new pics.
Lee Min-ho soaks up the sun while his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go-eun shares BTS pic from a shoot

  • The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:48 PM IST

The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun treated fans with new Instagram posts on Thursday. The duo has been busy with their respective projects lately. But after weeks of silence on their respective Instagram accounts, the two actors coincidentally posted new pictures on the same day.

Lee Min-ho shared a couple of pictures and a video. In the first post, the South Korean actor was seen engrossed in his phone. The actor sported a light blue sweatshirt over a pair of black sweatpants along with a scarf and a beanie. In another post, he was seen exploring what many fans believe is Rocky Point Park, in the city of Port Moody, Canada. The actor was also seen filming a set of geese in a video he shared along with the photos.

The two posts came about three weeks after his last post. Lee Min-ho had previously revealed he was scheduled to travel to Canada to film his upcoming project Pachinko. The Apple TV+ project has the actor playing the role of Hansu, an outsider and merchant with ties to organised crime. The show also features Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

On the other hand, Kim Go-eun shared a behind-the-scenes picture from an old photo shoot. In the post, shared after over a month of social media silence, Kim Go Eun was seen standing in a studio wearing a black ensemble and laughing in between a shot. The watermark on the picture revealed it was taken in February. The actor shared the picture with a black heart emoji.

