Harry Potter actor Katie Leung says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans
- Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
Actor Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter series, has said that she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans. She said that in hindsight, she wishes she'd handled the situation differently.
In an appearance on the Chinese Chippy Girl podcast, she said that she remembered being told by publicists to deny that any racist abuse had been directed at her.
"During that time, it was the kind of rise of the internet and fandoms and all that sort of stuff," she said, adding, "Because I’m 16 and a teenager, I care what people think as it is in school, never mind what the whole world thinks. There was a lot of pressure there. I was so caught up in caring about what people thought of me."
Katie said that she would often Google herself and find 'racist sh*t' and 'hate sites'. She continued, "I remember them saying to me, ‘Oh, look, Katie, we haven’t seen these, these websites that people are talking about. And, you know, if you get asked that, just say it’s not true, say it’s not happening.’ And I just nodded my head. I was like, ‘Okay, okay,’ even though I had seen it myself with my own eyes. I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’ll just say everything’s great.’"
Also read: Did Harry Potter actor Katie Leung just ‘cancel JK Rowling without talking about her?’ See her tweets
She said that while she was 'grateful' for the Harry Potter franchise, she wishes she'd handled things differently. Last year in June, Katie had seemingly reacted to a series of statements by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, which were perceived by many to be anti-trans people.
“So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes ... ” she tweeted, and added links to resources supporting Black transgender people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans
- Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog
- Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupert Grint likens Harry Potter shoots to Groundhog Day: 'It just never ended'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's surreal': Adarsh Gourav on bagging leading actor BAFTA nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAFTA 2021 nominations full list: Adarsh Gourav scores nod for White Tiger
- Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for a BAFTA Award for best leading actor, for his performance in The White Tiger. Here's the full list of nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra names Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon: 'She reminds me of me'
- Priyanka Chopra has been named one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a leading British magazine. Featuring in the list, Priyanka spoke about her Hollywood icon Sophia Loren.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder's Justice League leaks on HBO Max, Ray Fisher reacts
- The upcoming Justice League cut was accidentally leaked on the streaming platform HBO Max when subscribers tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Critics Choice Awards 2021: Check out the complete winners' list here
- The Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday. Nomadland bagged four awards while late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thor: Love and Thunder leaked set photos and video reveal a plot spoiler
- Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen jams to Gal Ban Gayi and Jaaneman Aah at a party, watch video
- Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya
- Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel
- Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for the dull and boring sequel to their cult hit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun
- Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina put their own twist on the Mulan-Mushu dynamic in Disney's latest animated adventure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox