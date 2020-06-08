Did Harry Potter actor Katie Leung just ‘cancel JK Rowling without talking about her?’ See her tweets

hollywood

Harry Potter actor Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the film series, has found an ingenious way to comment on author JK Rowling’s controversial recent statements about trans people. Rowling made headlines recently for a series of tweets that were perceived to be anti-trans.

Katie wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes...” And she proceeded to share links for pro-trans organizations, funds, and petitions and concluded her thread by writing simply, “#AsiansForBlackLives.”

So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes...(thread) — Katie Leung (@Kt_Leung) June 7, 2020

“Did she- she she really cancelled j k rowling without even talking about her? That’s such a Ravenclaw thing to do! Cho Chang would be proud!!” one fan wrote in response.

Earlier, Rowling had shared an article titled, “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate,” written in a series of tweets, “People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

When people pointed out that her statements might be insensitive towards the trans community, she continued, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Her comments come during Pride Month, and when the Black Lives Matter movement is sweeping across the United States and the world. Several detractors also noted that Rowling’s Harry Potter series lacks in diversity, and that calling a character ‘Cho Chang’ can be perceived as racist, which is perhaps what prompted Katie to comment.

