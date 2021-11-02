Happy Dhanteras: Devoleena Bhattacharjee buys gold, silver on this day every year, calls it a ritual

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee won’t be able to visit her family in Assam for Diwali celebrations this year. But she will ensure she keeps up with the festive spirit, starting with Dhanteras.

“I make sure to follow the Dhanteras rituals every year. Our family ritual involves buying gold for family members and silver for our mandir room. It will be the same this year too. What exactly to buy is something that I will decide when I visit the store,” says Bhattacharjee, who plans to go on a gold shopping spree to celebrate Dhanteras.

Along with this, she also ensures that she shares some gifts and sweets with the less fortunate. “I will also give some necessary items, sweets and diyas to people in need around to make the festival more meaningful for all,” adds the actor.

However, the 36-year-old notes that people are turning the ritual into a way to show off, which is disappointing. “The ritual has become more of a trend. I don’t like it when people actually show off their purchases on such occasions,” she rues.

Last year, the actor couldn’t celebrate the festival of lights on a grand scale but she intends to make it up now. She also won’t let the distance between her and her family play a spoilsport.

“I already spent Durga Puja with them, so I won’t be able to go back. We will enjoy the festival virtually. However, I will be missing my mother pampering me and her hand made sweets,” the actor confesses.

As for celebrating the festival in her own space, she tells us, “I will enjoy it all while keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols. I am already busy purchasing decor for home, and learning some recipes on Youtube. I will go to my friend’s place and they will come to mine, so I am very excited.”

Getting nostalgic, Bhattacharjee continues, “Diwali is actually Kali puja celebrations for us. We worship Maa Kali at midnight after fasting for all day. We used to stay awake for so late to offer puspanjali and then gorging on the bhog khichudri at around 1am. It was so fantastic. Assam is very cold during this time. I’m already missing it all”.