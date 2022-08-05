Hasan Zaidi: Creativity on TV has taken a back seat, big time!

Seen in projects Powder and Beyhadd-2, actor Hasan Zaidi is all set to bring back two of his plays to the theatres soon.

On his recent visit to Lucknow, he says, “As theatres have returned to business, I feel relaxed to be back with my plays Kknock Kknock and Kuan Salim Kiski Anarkali penned by me. We are in the rehearsal phase. In September we will be taking our plays to different cities including Lucknow.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Horror Story and Dishkyaoon actor was last seen on TV before going on a year-long break.

“After Zindagi Mere Ghar Anaa got wrapped in 2021, I decided to take break and rejuvenate myself. I took my family to visit my in-laws in Austria. It was a much needed break and it made me come out of the phase where I was feeling emotionally detached from work. Things have changed since I started doing TV. There is too much of this number game and commercialization that has taken the front seat. Creativity has taken a back seat, big time!”

The actor whose last seen film Yes Papa is doing rounds at international film festivals, before its release here, adds, “I have a close association with TV so I’m mulling over taking a finite show that will be shot at a stretch. Also, there is another one where I’m offered to play lead, once more. So, let’s see along with my plays what project I will take up next.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about his visit to Lucknow, Zaidi says, “It’s after five years or so that I’m back to observe the month of Moharram at my native place. It’s such a time when you need to be with your family and close ones. My relatives from abroad too are joining in for a series of Majlis (religious gathering) to be held before tenth of Moharram at our ancestral Imambada.”