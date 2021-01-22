HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', based on Dunk and Egg novellas
- HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
A new Game of Thrones prequel series is in development at HBO. The show will be based on GoT author George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, whose events are set 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire, books that were the source material for Game of Thrones.
The new series features the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). Martin has published three novellas in the series so far -- The Hedge Knight in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003, and The Mystery Knight in 2010.
Variety reports that the project is in early development, and no writer is attached to it yet. But it is a 'high priority' title for HBO, as it looks to build on its post-Game of Thrones catalogue.
Also read: Game of Thrones: Sean Bean revisits Ned Stark's death scene 10 years later
The first Game of Thrones prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is expected to land on HBO in 2022.
HBO has committed to 10 episodes of the series, co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes. Entertainment Weekly cites sources as saying that the series will, at some point, tackle the famed Targaryen civil war.
Previously, another spin-off, created by Jane Goldman, had reached the pilot stage before being axed by HBO. Martin in his blog had written, “It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series. Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her. I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with House of the Dragon.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', more details here
- HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav, Rubina's differences intensify after his fight with Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 107: Rakhi fights with Rubina over coffee, says 'I can also win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her
- Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiku rubbishes reports of Krushna being upset with him over Govinda joke on TKSS
- Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 106: Rakhi fights with Rubina, complains 'you didn't hug me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox