IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', based on Dunk and Egg novellas
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
tv

HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', based on Dunk and Egg novellas

  • HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:09 PM IST

A new Game of Thrones prequel series is in development at HBO. The show will be based on GoT author George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, whose events are set 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire, books that were the source material for Game of Thrones.

The new series features the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). Martin has published three novellas in the series so far -- The Hedge Knight in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003, and The Mystery Knight in 2010.

Variety reports that the project is in early development, and no writer is attached to it yet. But it is a 'high priority' title for HBO, as it looks to build on its post-Game of Thrones catalogue.

Also read: Game of Thrones: Sean Bean revisits Ned Stark's death scene 10 years later

The first Game of Thrones prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is expected to land on HBO in 2022.

HBO has committed to 10 episodes of the series, co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes. Entertainment Weekly cites sources as saying that the series will, at some point, tackle the famed Targaryen civil war.

Previously, another spin-off, created by Jane Goldman, had reached the pilot stage before being axed by HBO. Martin in his blog had written, “It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series. Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her. I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with House of the Dragon.”


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
game of thrones spinoff game of thrones george rr martin

Related Stories

Sean Bean as Ned Stark, in a still from Game of Thrones.
Sean Bean as Ned Stark, in a still from Game of Thrones.
tv

Game of Thrones: Sean Bean revisits Ned Stark's death scene 10 years later

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, has spoken about his character's shocking death scene.
READ FULL STORY
Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo in a still from Game of Thrones.
Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo in a still from Game of Thrones.
hollywood

Jason Momoa says his family was ‘starving’ after his run on Game of Thrones ended: ‘I couldn’t get work’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON NOV 11, 2020 03:52 PM IST
Actor Jason Momoa has said that his family had to endure financial difficulties after his run on Game of Thrones ended, but things turned around after he was cast as Aquaman.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
tv

HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', more details here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
tv

Abhinav, Rubina's differences intensify after his fight with Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: After a fight with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was upset to see his wife talking to Aly and laughing with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spat a few times on the floor, during his fight with Abhinav Shukla, and asked the latter to lick it, an act which drew criticism on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik gets extremely angry, and says, 'we are adjusting with her 'VIP nature', but that doesn't mean she will disrespect food'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the most popular contestants on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14, won two pageants before becoming an actor. A then-and-now photo of her is going viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 107: Rakhi fights with Rubina over coffee, says 'I can also win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 107: Rakhi Sawant has been supporting Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla for a few days now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
tv

Kiku rubbishes reports of Krushna being upset with him over Govinda joke on TKSS

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Shakti actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else.
The Shakti actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else.
tv

Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:42 PM IST
While everyone dreams of doing films someday, Vivian says he is quite content with TV and aspires to do more work on the small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister Ilham says Jasmin Bhasin knows him well, and targeting him for her eviction 'won't help' .
READ FULL STORY
Close
KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
tv

KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Kaun Benaga Crorepati 12 will end on Friday. The grand finale will be dedicated to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War. Watch promo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla in a fight.(Colors)
Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla in a fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: During their fight, Aly Goni called Abhinav Shukla a monkey while Abhinav said Aly is a buffalo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi fought with Rubina.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi fought with Rubina.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 106: Rakhi fights with Rubina, complains 'you didn't hug me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi Sawant was upset with Rubina Dilaik for giving Nikki Tamboli too much importance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP