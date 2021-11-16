Here’s why Gaurav Khanna thinks TV will never succumb to OTT boom

The OTT has taken over our lives, which has left many to wonder if the beloved mode of entertainment, TV, which sits happily in every Indian living room, would take a back seat. Actor Gaurav Khanna feels that the small screen will never fade out of our lives despite this huge digital boom that we’ve witnessed in the past two years.

Elaborating on his point, he says, “I always believe that TV of course will change and adapt and improve in all aspects including storytelling but it is not going anywhere. In our country there are still places where there is no internet and no connectivity and those are the places OTT cannot penetrate.”

Khanna, who has been part of TV shows like Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Dil Se Diya Vachan and Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka among others, says that OTT, in fact, has been a good thing for Indian television.

“There are so many changes (on TV now). The storyline has changed. The way the stories are being told now is very different because the audience and viewers have become more exposed to world cinema, through OTT. Because of the digital platforms, all other platforms have got better including small screen,” he asserts, lauding the web for because of it, “people in India are watching international shows, so everything in the market here has gone a notch higher”.

While he continues to dabble with TV, Khanna is also set to make his OTT debut with The Socho Project, which he believes is “different from what people have seen” him do.

About why he aid yes to the web series, the 39-year-old tells us, “For the last two years I was looking to do something in the OTT space. But I was getting the regular stuff, regular storylines, which people have seen me do. Then Socho Project happened and it was a different take on web series. It is about friends who connect through music. We had to stop and start again because of Covid, so there was a delay but now everything is complete.”