Hilarious video shows how Kapil Sharma cracks same jokes in each The Kapil Sharma Show episode: ‘Destroyed in seconds’

Social media influencer Sanyam Sharma shared a hilarious video about comedian Kapil Sharma. Sanyam roasted Kapil in the video with the kind of jokes the comedian makes during his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Kapil revived his show for its third season. Also read: Kapil Sharma shares The Kapil Sharma Show BTS pictures with Trisha Krishnan

In the video, Sanyam copied Kapil’s style and made references to how Kapil jokes about the physical appearances of people on the show. He also joked about Archana Puran Singh from the show and said, “Archana Ji k andar ek mard hai. Archana Ji aap husband ho, Parmeet (Sethi) aapke wife hai (Archana is a male from inside. She is the husband while Parmeet Sethi is her wife)”

He also joked about Kapil flirting with Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif on the show. The video caption read, “Nobody, Kapil Sharma doing family comedy.” “Kaisa Laga Mera Mazaak (How was my joke),” further asked the content creator with his post.

Reacting to it, many social media users tagged Kapil Sharma in the comment section. Someone wrote, “3 season cover kar liye 30 sec mei (you have covered 3 seasons of The Kapil Sharma show in 30 seconds).” “Insults are his idea of comedy,” added another one. Kapil‘s show has previously been criticised for cracking jokes about people‘s appearances on the show.

Earlier, Kapil took a pause from his show for a few months. During his time, he worked on his film Zwigato, in which he plays a food delivery partner. It’s directed by Nandita Das and recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival and will now be screened at Busan International Film Festival next month.

The film highlights the story of Kapil who was once a floor manager of a factory, but lost his job during the pandemic, as per ANI. He then joined the food delivery app as a rider and struggles to make it in the world of ratings and incentives. The makers had unveiled glimpses from the film earlier, which has been received well by the viewers.

