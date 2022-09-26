Kapil Sharma shares The Kapil Sharma Show BTS pictures with Trisha Krishnan, calls her ‘beautiful girl’

Comedian Kapil Sharma gave a sneak peak of behind-the-scenes pictures with actor Trisha Krishnan from the sets of The Kapil Sharma show on Monday. He posted two selfies with her. Trisha wore a grey saree with sleeveless blouse while Kapil wore a yellow sweater. Both of them smiled through the pictures. She is currently promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan in Delhi with the star cast of the movie. ( Also read: Aishwarya Rai stuns in red, Trisha jokes 'Ash and Trash' as they remain inseparable at Ponniyin Selvan I event. See pics)

He captioned the pictures, “(Grinning face with star emoji) my reaction when I met this beautiful girl.” He tagged Trisha Krishnan on the post. He used the hashtags #thekapilsharmashow #trisha #trishakrishnan #ps1 on it. One of his fans commented, “Ache lag rahe ho Kapil, amazing makeover #@kapilsharma (You are looking nice Kapil). Another fan in a lighter tone said, “Ginni bhabi ko aapka reaction forward kar diya hai.. abhi taiyar ho jaao ACTION ke liye.” (I have forwarded your reaction to Ginni, be ready for the action now). One of Trisha fans wrote, “Gorgeous Trisha, Lots of love from Southern India.” Another fan wrote, “You are most beautiful girl in the world.” Many fans posted heart emojis for their selfies.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel. The much-anticipated Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. In the film, Aishwarya Rai plays the antagonist Princess Nandini and Trisha plays Chola princess Kundavai.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan also features Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Backed by Mani Ratnam's banner Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan I is set to hit theatres on September 30. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kapil Sharma will be next seen in Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, it features him and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. The trailer of the film, was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

