Aishwarya Rai stuns in red, Trisha jokes 'Ash and Trash' as they remain inseparable at Ponniyin Selvan I event. See pics

Aishwarya Rai and Trisha will be seen at loggerheads in Mani Ratnam's period drama, Ponniyin Selvan I. But the two have been going strong as friends during the promotions of the film. Aishwarya and trisha shared a close bond even during the making of the film and remained almost inseparable during a promotional event in Hyderabad and on their flight to Mumbai. Trisha took to Instagram Stories to share a few pictures of them together. Also read: AR Rahman shares selfie with Ponniyin Selvan I stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha

Trisha attended the Hyderabad event in a black saree with a shimmery blouse and a matching neckpiece. Aishwarya was seen in a heavy red and golden suit paired with traditional jewellery. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Trisha shared a picture of them posing together and wrote, “Ash and Trash," along with a laughing wink emoji.

Trisha and Aishwarya Rai in Hyderabad for Ponniyin Selvan I promotions.

Trisha followed it up with a picture of them walking together at the event and posing for a selfie on board their flight to Mumbai with co-star Vikram and music composer AR Rahman.

Trisha shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and AR Rahman.

Aishwarya has a dual role in Ponniyin Selvan I - one of Nandini, Pazhuvoor queen and wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Aditha Karikalan's love interest, and another of her deaf and mute mother, Mandakini Devi. Trisha plays Kundavai, the Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola and Vallavaraiyan's love interest.

Speaking about working with Aishwarya in the film, Trisha had told NDTV in a recent interview, “I fortunately got to meet her and interact with her on the day one of my shoot. She is beautiful inside and out, I don't even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani sir would come and say, 'listen, you guys are taking too much, stop talking, I can't have this camaraderie for my scene’."

