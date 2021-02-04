Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’: ‘Have you ever thought about the consequences?’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana objected to Punjabis being labelled as ‘terrorists’ for supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest. She said that painting an entire community in such a light will have long-term effects that will trickle down to the next generation as well.

Himanshi wrote in a statement on Twitter, “Ye jo bar bar punjabio ko terrorist terrorist bol rahe iski gunj kaha tak jayegi kabhi socha puri dunia hme ik buri nazar se dekhegi hmare new generation ko kya problem face krni pdegi ye kyu nahi sochte apne matlab ke lie ek community pe question mark lga do why (Have you ever thought about the consequences of labelling Punjabis as terrorists? The entire world will view us in a poor light. Did you ever consider the issues that the next generation will have to face because of this? Why are you tainting an entire community for personal agenda)?”

“India hmara bhi hai hmesha khre rahe hai par divide to pehle app logo ne start kia chalo maan lo pure India me se ik state bill ko leke disagree krti hai to kya hum na bole (India is our country too. We have always stood by the country but you have started dividing us. Let us consider that just one state disagrees with the farm bills. Even in that case, why should we not voice our opinion?),” she added.

The accompanying tweet read, “Freedom of speech hme bhi hai.......... par pta nahi kyu insta Twitter violation unpe kyu nahi laagu hoti ........ye to wahi baat ho gyi maa baap apki problem na sune ulta rishtedaro ke sahmne apko or down kre (We have freedom of speech too. But I don’t know why no action is taken against such people by Twitter and Instagram for violating their rules. This is like when parents do not hear your problems out, instead they humiliate you in front of relatives).”

Himanshi has been vocal in her support of the protesting farmers and has been sharing social media posts in their favour. She has even distributed food at the protest site along with other community members.

