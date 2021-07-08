Himanshi Khurana responds to fan asking for a pic 'without lip fillers': 'Natural mile mummy se'

Himanshi Khurana has said that she got her "lip fillers" from her mom and added that they her lips are actually natural. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was responding to questions from fans on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Himanshi conducted a QnA session on Instagram on Thursday. One of her fans asked, "Mam, can you please share your old pic. Without the lip fillers?" Himanshi Khurana happily responded with, "Hahaha Lip filler natural mile mummy se (I got these natural lip fillers from my mom) I just over line my lips sometimes."

When a user asked her to get married, the Punjabi singer replied, 'Kyu Kanya Dan Krna Tu C (Why do you want to give me away in kanyadan)?" She also revealed she was 17 when she entered the music industry.

A glimpse of Himanshi Khurana's answers.

One fan asked her if she would get into a relationship with him, informing that his height is 5.8 inches. Himanshi replied, "Oho meri 6.1 na banani gal (Oh no! I am 6.1 This won't work)."

One fan also asked Himanshi, "Transgender nu naal kyo rakhde oo (What do you keep a transgender with you)?" She responded patiently and explained in detail: "Kyuki koi law aise saath ni rakh sakte..or sirf entertainment industry hi hai jo gender discrimination nahi karti hai. Kyuki aur kahi inko jobs to dete nahi to kya kaam kare? Kaiya naalo jayada fikr or mera khayal rakhda (Because no law says we cannot keep them with us. Only entertainment industry does not discriminate. They do not get any jobs anywhere else, what should they do? And, he cares for me a lot, more than, any others)."

A screenshot of Himanshi Khurana's response.

On Thursday evening, Himanshi Khurana also announced her new song with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and boyfriend Asim Riaz. She shared a poster and wrote, "Sky high #asimriaz #himanshikhurana." She also revealed in her QnA session that she has four songs lined up with Asim Riaz.

During her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Himanshi was targetted for her lips. Co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill had claimed that she got a lip surgery. Himanshi talked about it later and told a leading daily, "She has body shamed me in the past and also abused my family, but I will not bring that up in the house. I kept quiet even though she spoke about me, but when someone starts talking bad about my family, I won’t stay mum. Shehnaz started the fight when she made a remark that I had got a lip surgery done."

Himanshi Khurana recently arrived in Moscow and is shooting for her new music video along side Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor, Rohan Mehra. After her Bigg Boss stint in 2019, she has featured in a many music videos including those that starred her boyfriend Asim Riaz.

