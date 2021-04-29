Asim Riaz on being asked about marrying Himanshi Khurana: ‘We are too young to do all that’

Asim Riaz famously went down on one knee and proposed marriage to Himanshi Khurana on Bigg Boss 13. However, he seems to have changed his mind about tying the knot just yet. In a new interview, he said that they are currently focussing on work.

Asim said that he is in a relationship with Himanshi, but they are ‘too young’ to get married right now. He added that they want to give back to their fans for now.

“That is too early. We are working right now. We are in a relationship but we are working, so we want to get the most out of it. We are too young to do all that, man. Eventually, one day, we will,” he told radio host Siddharth Kannan, when asked about marriage.

“Right now, we just want to focus on our work, the blessings, the love we have from the fans… We just want to give back to them through our work, our pictures...motivation through our speeches. ‘Hey, we did it. You guys can do it. Because we don’t belong here. We are outsiders.’ I am living for my fans, bro, to be very honest,” he added.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra sets up fundraiser, urges all to donate towards Covid-19 relief: ‘India is my home, it is bleeding’

Asim fell in love with Himanshi during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Initially, she was engaged to someone else, but she returned to the show after her eviction and declared her love for him. To show his seriousness, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

In the past, there has been a lot of conjecture about Asim and Himanshi’s marriage. She sparked rumours when she posted a picture of herself wearing chooda and a mangalsutra, but it turned out to be her look for a music video. Later, when she posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring, fans thought they were engaged. However, she clarified that she bought it for herself as she is a ‘ring collector’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON