Asim Riaz shares a shirtless pic to flaunt his toned physique, girlfriend Himanshi Khurana reacts. See here
- Asim Riaz dropped a shirtless picture of him on Instagram and dropping a comment was his girlfriend, actor Himanshi Khurana.
Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz on Friday shared a shirtless picture of himself, showing off his muscular frame. His girlfriend Himanshi Khurana was among those who reacted.
Sharing the picture, Asim wrote: "Had to slop the top off, it’s just a roof She said where we goin? I said the moon..!!" Commenting on the picture, Himanshi wrote: "And stars." His fans were of course excited to see their favourite star and dropped a bunch of fire, heart and heart-eyed emojis.
The duo met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and, in time, the couple got close. They never hid their feelings for each other. Despite the lockdown last year, the two managed to work in music videos. They starred together in at least four music videos namely Kalla Sohna Nai, Afsos Karoge, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, all of which were successful.
There has been a constant buzz about their relationship, with many speculating on their engagement and marriage.
Addressing the rumours while speaking to Hindustan Times, Himanshi said: “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (People were doubtful about our relationship, now they have this to say). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”
There is no doubt that their pairing is a huge hit with fans. Elaborating on their work together, she said in the same interview: "We get a lot of offers to work together, but it’s not like we only want to work with each other. There’s no such condition in our relationship. We also don’t discuss social media. But yes, we love interacting with our fans and share our thoughts with them."
Also read: Himanshi Khurana refutes rumours of engagement with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring: 'I am a ring collector'
It is not just Himanshi who is talking about their bond. Asim never shies away from showering Himanshi with love and encouraging her. After Himanshi got featured on a billboard at Times Square, in New York, he had proudly flaunted it on his Instagram Stories sans a caption. Himanshi reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Thanku for ur kind words.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's alleged email to Palace about Kate Middleton crying claims revealed
- An email reportedly sent by Meghan Markle to Palace staff, requesting that a clarification be made on the story about her making Kate Middleton cry, has been revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz flaunts his abs in a shirtless pic, Himanshi Khurana reacts
- Asim Riaz dropped a shirtless picture of him on Instagram and dropping a comment was his girlfriend, actor Himanshi Khurana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ridhi Dogra on television's regressive content: 'TV is reflective of society'
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ridhi Dogra opens up about the quality of shows on TV, the vast urban and rural divide in India and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'
- Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her son, Sheru
- At a party, Salman Khan asked Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15, with her son. He was reacting to her refusal when asked to part ways with the soft toy, Sheru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video
- Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan kisses Arjun Bijlani on the cheek at Parth Samthaan's birthday party
- Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman
- Arshi Khan has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant source of support. She also revealed how she managed to buy her own house in Mumbai, despite being 'not that strong financially' just a year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star calls her interview 'insignificant', clarifies later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox