Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have worked in a number of music videos together.
Asim Riaz shares a shirtless pic to flaunt his toned physique, girlfriend Himanshi Khurana reacts. See here

  • Asim Riaz dropped a shirtless picture of him on Instagram and dropping a comment was his girlfriend, actor Himanshi Khurana.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:20 AM IST

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz on Friday shared a shirtless picture of himself, showing off his muscular frame. His girlfriend Himanshi Khurana was among those who reacted.

Sharing the picture, Asim wrote: "Had to slop the top off, it’s just a roof She said where we goin? I said the moon..!!" Commenting on the picture, Himanshi wrote: "And stars." His fans were of course excited to see their favourite star and dropped a bunch of fire, heart and heart-eyed emojis.

The duo met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and, in time, the couple got close. They never hid their feelings for each other. Despite the lockdown last year, the two managed to work in music videos. They starred together in at least four music videos namely Kalla Sohna Nai, Afsos Karoge, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, all of which were successful.

There has been a constant buzz about their relationship, with many speculating on their engagement and marriage.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz starred on Bigg Boss 13 together.
Addressing the rumours while speaking to Hindustan Times, Himanshi said: “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (People were doubtful about our relationship, now they have this to say). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”

There is no doubt that their pairing is a huge hit with fans. Elaborating on their work together, she said in the same interview: "We get a lot of offers to work together, but it’s not like we only want to work with each other. There’s no such condition in our relationship. We also don’t discuss social media. But yes, we love interacting with our fans and share our thoughts with them."

Also read: Himanshi Khurana refutes rumours of engagement with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring: 'I am a ring collector'

It is not just Himanshi who is talking about their bond. Asim never shies away from showering Himanshi with love and encouraging her. After Himanshi got featured on a billboard at Times Square, in New York, he had proudly flaunted it on his Instagram Stories sans a caption. Himanshi reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Thanku for ur kind words.”

