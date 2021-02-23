Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard, here's how she reacted
- Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is hyped up for his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, who was recently featured on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Asim and Himanshi met on the reality show, where they developed feelings for each other.
On Tuesday, he took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Himanshi's billboard, without a caption. Himanshi reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Thanku for ur kind words.”
Announcing the achievement in a recent post, Himanshi had written, "To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”
Recently, Himanshi shut down engagement rumours after a picture she posted invited speculation. Himanshi had shared an image of a diamond ring, later clarifying that it was not an announcement about her engagement. She told SpotboyE, “But I am a ring collector. Logo ko aisa kyun lagta hai ki agar ladki ne ring pehni hai to use vo ladke ne kharidkar di hogi (Why do people assume that if a woman is wearing a ring, it must have been bought for her by a man)? I really like buying rings for me. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."
Also read: Himanshi Khurana refutes rumours of engagement with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring: 'I am a ring collector'
When asked about her plans of marrying Asim, Himanshi had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (Earlier, people doubted our relationship, now they are speculating about our marriage). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (We belong to different communities and religions). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard
- Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya says proposal to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 was not a PR strategy
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya said that his proposal to Disha Parmar on the show was not a publicity gimmick. He said that he could not fake 'special emotions' to garner votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo
- Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'
- Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya wraps his 'pawri' with Disha Parmar to meet with Aly Goni. Watch
- Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's friendship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Although the show is over, Rahul and Aly's bond remains unaffected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina
- Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav reveals why he and Rubina wanted divorce: 'I forgot to bring her coffee'
- Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin headed to his Jammu home weeks after his sister welcomed a girl
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina
- Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'
- During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode
- As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox