Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in the video of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.
tv

Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard, here's how she reacted

  • Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:57 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is hyped up for his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, who was recently featured on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Asim and Himanshi met on the reality show, where they developed feelings for each other.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Himanshi's billboard, without a caption. Himanshi reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Thanku for ur kind words.”

Himanshi Khurana on a Times Square billboard.


Announcing the achievement in a recent post, Himanshi had written, "To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”

Recently, Himanshi shut down engagement rumours after a picture she posted invited speculation. Himanshi had shared an image of a diamond ring, later clarifying that it was not an announcement about her engagement. She told SpotboyE, “But I am a ring collector. Logo ko aisa kyun lagta hai ki agar ladki ne ring pehni hai to use vo ladke ne kharidkar di hogi (Why do people assume that if a woman is wearing a ring, it must have been bought for her by a man)? I really like buying rings for me. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."

Also read: Himanshi Khurana refutes rumours of engagement with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring: 'I am a ring collector'

When asked about her plans of marrying Asim, Himanshi had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (Earlier, people doubted our relationship, now they are speculating about our marriage). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (We belong to different communities and religions). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”

