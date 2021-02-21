IND USA
Himanshi Khurana refuted rumours of her engagement with Asim Riaz.
Himanshi Khurana refutes rumours of engagement with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring: 'I am a ring collector'

  • Himanshi Khurana shut down speculation that she is engaged to Asim Riaz. She sparked rumours after sharing a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST

Himanshi Khurana set tongues wagging when she shared a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories. However, she rubbished rumours that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Asim Riaz, and insisted that she is a ‘ring collector’.

Asim and Himanshi met and fell in love during Bigg Boss 13. On the show, he asked her to marry him, but she suggested that they get to know each other better first. They have been in a relationship since the show ended last year.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Himanshi said, “Chooda main apni life mein 20 baar pehan chuki hoon. Kyunki 20 baar meri shaadi ho chuki hai on screen (I have worn bridal bangles 20 times in my life because I have been married 20 times on screen). So all this is part of my life.”

“But I am a ring collector. Logo ko aisa kyun lagta hai ki agar ladki ne ring pehni hai to use vo ladke ne kharidkar di hogi (Why do people assume that if a woman is wearing a ring, it must have been bought for her by a man)? I really like buying rings for me. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me,” she added.

Himanshi Khuranas Instagram stories.
Himanshi Khuranas Instagram stories.


Earlier, Himanshi sparked speculation of a secret wedding when she was seen sporting chooda and a mangalsutra, but it turned out to be her look for a music video.

Also read: Vikrant Massey says he would have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for the lockdown

When asked about her plans of marrying Asim, Himanshi had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (Earlier, people doubted our relationship, now they are speculating about our marriage). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (We belong to different communities and religions). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”

