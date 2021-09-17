Himanshu Soni: Got a reality check when my clothes didn’t fit me

Strap Himanshu Soni, who had put on weight last year, worked hard to lose 23 kilos in three months.

Often roles require actors to undergo physical transformation but at times, celebs too let go of their fitness and diet regimes and put on weight. Actor Himanshu Soni fell into the latter category as he put on weight last year in the lockdown. Soon realised his folly and worked hard to lose weight. Bagging a role right after weight loss was an added bonus, he says.

Himanshu Soni with extra weight.

Talking about the experience, he shares, “I am a foodie. I like working out but in the first lockdown, I lost the momentum and put on a lot of weight. It wasn’t a pressing issue then, as we were all more nervous about not catching the virus instead of losing weight. Later, with travel relaxations, I went to Dubai with my wife Shetall Siingh and I realised that none of my medium sized clothes seemed to fit me. That was a reality check. I had to walk around in a pair of shorts that fit and some ill-fitted clothes too. That is when it hit me that I can’t go on like this, especially in my line of work.” Soni is known for his role in Buddha - Rajaon Ka Raja, RadhaKrishn and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and will be seen playing a man with multiple personality disorders in his next show.

He got serious about losing weight, worked on it and eventually losing 23 kilos in three months. He elaborates, “As much as a crash diet could have given me a quick result, it wasn’t a healthy choice. I wanted to get back in shape the right way, no matter how long it took. Initially, I began with a 60-minute cardio routine. Excluding carbs from my diet was the hardest thing to do. I gradually covered longer distances while walking and added weight training to my regime alongwith a protein-rich diet. I would get my diet changed every few days, so I don’t get bored. It was a slow but consistent process and I feel I am in a better shape than ever before.”

Himanshu Soni after the weight loss

Soni urges people to stay fit and work on themselves but also not be too hard on themselves. “Lockdown brought about a collateral damage affecting mental health of many. Schedules, routines and discipline of everyday life have been disrupted. Gyms and walking parks were shut. A lot of us fitness freaks couldn’t keep up and that’s okay. I think when you’re ready to make a change, you’ll feel the trigger. It can be today or it can be next year; but it is only worth it, when you do it whole heartedly and with a purpose,” advises Soni.