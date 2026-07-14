Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal slam Shilpa Shinde for taking a dig at her cancer battle amid feud

Actor Hina Khan recently found herself at the centre of a controversy after her public spat with Shilpa Shinde escalated. The row began when Shilpa admitted that the sexual harassment case she had filed against the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was false. As the feud escalated, Hina has now hit back at Shilpa for mocking her battle with cancer during their war of words.

Hina slams Shilpa Shinde

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde have been at loggerheads since their stint in Bigg Boss 11.

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In their latest vlog, Hina and Rocky Jaiswal, joined by Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, weighed in on Shilpa Shinde's false sexual harassment case, which she had filed against the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Hina Khan started the conversation by saying, “What if that man had committed suicide? Sexual assault is not a small allegation; nobody will trust real victims now. Even if you have an understanding with the producer, I couldn’t understand how he gave her work again in the same show. Is there nothing called integrity?”

Rocky said that false accusations end up hurting genuine victims. He questioned the misuse of legal provisions, saying that if people exploit the system without actually being victims, it raises concerns about whether anyone could be accused of sexual assault.

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{{^usCountry}} Hina added, “Even if they work together again, it doesn’t justify what she did. Telling this thing publicly on a platform after 8-10 years didn’t make sense to me. As far as I understand, Shilpa Shinde really thought she would be applauded for this. But it backfired. She should have thought about how many people would misuse this… She says I commented on her confession for publicity. I never spoke a word about her for 10 years. Shilpa spoke about my illness. She posted a video saying, ‘You have your illness to gain publicity, why are you taking my name?'” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hina added, “Even if they work together again, it doesn’t justify what she did. Telling this thing publicly on a platform after 8-10 years didn’t make sense to me. As far as I understand, Shilpa Shinde really thought she would be applauded for this. But it backfired. She should have thought about how many people would misuse this… She says I commented on her confession for publicity. I never spoke a word about her for 10 years. Shilpa spoke about my illness. She posted a video saying, ‘You have your illness to gain publicity, why are you taking my name?'” {{/usCountry}}

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Here, Rocky mentioned that people like “Shilpa Shinde don’t deserve respect. A guilty person, she left the show for her whims and fancies, she used her gender and sexual assault, and she dared to tell Hina about her real-life problems”.

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan’s war of words

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Recently, during a podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa admitted that she filed a fake sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer, Sanjay Kohli, a decade ago when she left the show and wasn't paid her dues. Shinde claimed she felt "cornered" at the time and found the accusations as a last resort. The actor also admitted that the case ended in a settlement, and she was paid her dues.

After the confession, Hina Khan took to social media to react to the revelation, posting, “Using your sex to malign someone’s image in order to Win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. And everyone is Absolutely Right to Call it out and demand Justice. I am shocked beyond words. But I want to talk about the “Real Victim” here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law.”

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She further stated, “And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTHPIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT. What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED. I am appalled.”

Following this, Shilpa shared a video calling out Hina for criticising her after her confession. Shilpa mocked Hina for "taking publicity" through her cancer and said, "I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But do not climb onto a moving train, or you will get hurt, right? To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published."

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Hina doubled down on Shilpa's remarks and took to her Instagram stories. Hina wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable President of India, and the Law Minister of India, Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed to their crimes after committing them. Because they have courage. Because they are fighters. Because they stand by the truth. And also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime."

Hina and Shilpa have been at loggerheads since their stint in Bigg Boss 11. The two were seen indulging in constant fights, even in the show. They both were the finalists of Salman Khan's show, and Shilpa defeated Hina to lift the trophy of season 11.