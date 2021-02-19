Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey

She’s ruled television, and has her sight on films too. Hina Khan has been making her presence felt right from the time she entered television 12 years ago. Today, as she also achieves one million hashtags of her name on Instagram, she says nothing in her life was ever planned by her, not even showbiz.

“The plan was never to plan anything and in fact just focus on what I want to achieve, and that is exactly what I have managed to do. I am happy that I was able to work on a variety of projects covering so many genres and mediums in these last few years, which all unfolded quite well for me,” she quips.

The 33-year-old, who starred in the film Lines, and Hacked marked her Bollywood debut, started 2021 on a high note with bagging an international award for her acting in the former.

She wishes that the rest of the year pans out equally well. “I am hoping that 2021 is a much better, brighter and positive year for me and everybody else. After the year that 2020 was, I want to make this new year a special and more prominent one for myself and I am hoping I can be successful at doing that,” says Khan.

While she is achieving all this, and waiting for another film of hers to fast materialise, the actor maintains that all of this has been organic. “My journey has taught me that there is nothing bigger than being true, honest and sincere to my work because that is the only philosophy in life that will take me forward,” she asserts.

But everything must have not been so hunky dory till this point, we ask her. Khan replies in the affirmative, “There have been numerous challenges and ups and downs in these 12 years, but each one of them gave me the strength to overlook and overcome them, and make all these lows into highs which I am proud to have achieved.”

