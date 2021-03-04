How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

Addite Malik is expecting her first baby with actor husband Mohit Malik, and while she took some time to accept the news of her pregnancy, she is looking forward to holding her baby in her arms, and experiencing the new phase of her life.

“It was an unexpected pregnancy, as last year was a little traumatic for us. My father was unwell and we had shifted our plans of expanding our family to the coming year, as we thought my father needed me more,” Addite confesses.

Recalling the moment she got to know about her pregnancy, the 32-year-old says, “I was having low BP and felt a little feverish. I rested for four or five days, and then told Mohit, who was out on a shoot, that ‘I’m positive’. He thought I’m COVID positive (laughs).”

“He didn’t believe it for two days, and I took one or two weeks to adapt to the fact that I am pregnant,” adds Addite, whose due date is in the first week of May.

Her father’s response made her even happier about the pregnancy. “When my father got to know, suddenly, there was this zest in him to recover faster and become better. That is when we felt that this is not something that is in our hands, and probably the universe was working towards his recovery,” she shares.

It was in December last year that the couple announced the news of their pregnancy, and Addite says it was not at all a smooth journey. “In the first three months, I had a lot of sickness, sleepless nights, aches and pains. They reduced gradually, and then I started connecting to the soul inside me. I’m still connecting to it,” she admits, adding that she is not reading books to prepare herself for motherhood as “one should just go naturally and not think much”.

The unborn baby has also got her closer to Mohit. “Our bond became extra special, too. I saw a patient side of him. I was being extremely impatient. I was being panicky. I used to get panic attacks. I saw him taking charge of things and taking care of everything.”

The couple recently hosted a traditional baby shower, and the images on social media are a reflection of how eager they are to embrace parenthood. Ask if they are all ready, Addite is quick to mention: “Trust me you are never ready”.

“There are days when I am scared. And on some days, I am beaming with positivity and happiness. It is a mixed feeling,” she says, adding: “I don’t even know how to hold a baby. I am excited. Let’s see who handles whom.”