The one where they switched Rachel! How an eagle eyed Friends fan find the switcharoo a decade later?

In a stunning revelation that has left Friends fans in disbelief, it turns out that Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, was secretly swapped with another actress in not just one, but multiple episodes of the beloved sitcom. The switcharoo went completely unnoticed for over a decade, until one eagle-eyed fan spotted the filming blunder while binge-watching the iconic series.

Joey Tribbiani )Matt Leblanc) from popular sitcom Friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The episode in question, "The One With The Mugging" from season nine, features a scene where Rachel excitedly rushes into Monica's apartment to share news with Joey. Little did viewers know that Rachel's on-screen presence was momentarily taken over by an unknown actress, who was clearly not wearing the same clothing as Aniston's character. The mistake went undetected for years, highlighting the attention to detail that fans possess when it comes to their favorite show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But wait, there's more! This shocking revelation isn't an isolated incident. In another episode from the ninth season, titled "The One with the Sharks," Rachel once again falls victim to the mysterious swap. As Monica and Rachel engage in a conversation about unusual fetishes, a different woman can be seen sitting next to Monica in a subsequent shot. The new actress sports a different hairstyle and is clad in a dark blue top, a stark contrast to Rachel's previous appearance with her signature curly hair and yellow top.

While the reason behind these unnoticed replacements remains a mystery, fans have been quick to share their astonishment and amusement on social media. The discovery serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of Friends and the meticulous scrutiny fans employ when revisiting the beloved series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | The Last Dance fallout! From teammates to frenemies - The fractured friendship of Pippen and Jordan revealed

Whether these casting mishaps were intentional or simply oversights, they have certainly added a new layer of intrigue to the timeless sitcom. As fans continue to uncover hidden gems and Easter eggs within the show, one thing is clear: even after all these years, Friends never fails to surprise and entertain its devoted audience.