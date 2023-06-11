The Last Dance fallout! From teammates to frenemies - The fractured friendship of Pippen and Jordan revealed

Once upon a time, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were not only teammates but also close friends. They shared the court, triumphed together, and built an enduring legacy with the Chicago Bulls. However, over the years, their friendship has taken a sharp turn, leaving fans wondering what caused the fracture between these basketball icons. The story of Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan is a tale of basketball greatness and a friendship that has deteriorated over time.

"The Last Dance" Controversy: Pippen's Dissatisfaction

In 2020, ESPN released the highly acclaimed docuseries "The Last Dance," which chronicled Michael Jordan's remarkable career. While the series featured interviews with former teammates, including Pippen, it didn't sit well with the seven-time NBA All-Star. In his memoir "Unguarded," Pippen expressed his dissatisfaction with the documentary, claiming that it gave excessive praise to Jordan while downplaying the contributions of himself and their teammates. He accused Jordan of exploiting his difficult upbringing to enhance the narrative.

Pippen's Grievances and Jordan's Praise

In various interviews, Pippen voiced his concerns about the documentary's portrayal. He disputed the notion that Jordan alone was responsible for their success, emphasizing the collective efforts of the entire team. However, Jordan, in his own reflection during "The Last Dance," credited Pippen as his greatest teammate, acknowledging that their success would not have been possible without him.

Scottie Pippen's Harsh Words

Adding fuel to the fire, Pippen made some scathing remarks about Jordan during an appearance on "Gimme the Hot Sauce" with Stacey King. He described Jordan as a terrible teammate, highlighting his tendency to prioritize individual play and take ill-advised shots. Pippen claimed that it was only when they truly came together as a team that they achieved greatness, overshadowing Jordan's individual brilliance.

Love and Basketball's Role in the Fracture

Beyond the documentary controversy, another factor appears to have strained their friendship. In 2022, Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, began a relationship with Marcus Jordan, Michael's son. While Larsa insists that their connection developed independently, the situation undoubtedly added tension to an already strained relationship. However, Larsa maintains that she has Michael's blessing and that they are on good terms.

The Legacy of Two Legends

As the dust settles on their fractured friendship, Pippen and Jordan remain basketball legends, forever remembered for their contributions to the sport. While their bond may have diminished over time, their impact on the game will never fade. Fans can only hope that one day, the two icons will find common ground and reconcile, allowing their friendship to shine once again.

In the world of basketball, friendships may come and go, but the legacy of greatness endures. And as fans reminisce about the glory days of Pippen and Jordan, they will forever cherish the memories they created together on the court.