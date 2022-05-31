'How come Maniesh Paul got such a big film?’: Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda tease actor about Jugjugg Jeeyo

As the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Maniesh Paul seemed to be the subject of Kapil and his colleagues' jokes. Maniesh is among the ensemble cast that also includes Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. Kiku Sharda, who was playing the role of Sunny Deol during a fun session, joked that Krushna Abhishek, who was in the getup of Dharmendra, was asking backstage, “Itni badi film Maniesh ko kaise mil gai (How come Maniesh Paul got such a big film)?" Krushna reacted, “peejhe ki baatein aage kyu kar rahe ho (why are talking about backstage stuff on stage)?” Also read: Kapil Sharma trolls Akshay Kumar for romancing Madhuri Dixit in 90s, Manushi Chillar and Kriti Sanon now

Krushna and Kiku often play different characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna was recently a guest on Maniesh Paul's talk show during which he had opened up about his personal life.

The Kapil Sharma Show promo for the upcoming episode shows the Jugjugg Jeeyo cast in attendance. As they arrive, Kapil jokes how Anil has been dancing around since he is accompanied by co-star Neetu Kapoor, unlike how he was eager to leave for a shoot when he was accompaied by his Thar co-star Satish Kaushik.

The promo also shows Anil touching Neetu's feet but she in turn, tries to slap him and misses the mark. During a conversation with Kapil, Neetu also mentioned how they have to give fake compliments to Anil when he arrives on set in morning even if he is not looking good. The promo also has Kiara hilariously imitating Anil.

The Kapil Sharma Show is taking a break. It will be replaced by India’s Laughter Champion which will have Archana Puran Singh as one of the judges. Jugjugg Jeeyo is a family drama and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

