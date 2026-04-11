HT asks Supernatural star Jensen Ackles if he gets paid for viral hair salon pic; watch hilarious response | Exclusive
Jensen Ackles reacts to a picture that has haunted him for over a decade, and reveals if he gets paid for its constant use.
Before he was Soldier Boy in The Boys, Jensen Ackles was everybody’s favourite monster hunter, Dean Winchester, in Supernatural. The show ran for 15 seasons and was a rage in India and elsewhere, making Jensen and co-star Jared Padalecki quite popular in the country. During the show’s run, a photoshopped picture of Jensen surfaced, showing him with a semi-bald look. Recently, the picture was seen on the banner of a barbershop in Mumbai. As we met Jensen during the promotions of The Boys season 5, it was only natural that we quiz him on it.
Jensen Ackles reacts to his viral bald picture
The picture shows Jensen semi-bald in the first frame, followed by his natural, lush locks on top of his head in the other frame. A Mumbai hair salon used the picture to advertise hair transplants years ago, and it still does the rounds on the internet every now and then. We showed this to Jensen, who admitted he was familiar with it. Like a good sport, he laughed and said, “Shoutout to that barbershop because this still looks good.” Antony Starr, Jensen’s co-star on The Boys, also present during the interview, could hardly contain his laughter. In between wheezing laughter, he chimed, “I need that, will put it on my wall.”
As we asked Jensen if he was disappointed that he wasn’t being paid for promoting the small barbershop, the 48-year-old replied, “I am not scared I’m not getting paid, but I am scared I keep seeing that picture everywhere. Because it’s been a while.” Jensen called it a ‘heal and reveal’. The picture first surfaced on Twitter in 2011-12 and has been memefied almost every year since.
The Supernatural reunion on The Boys{{/usCountry}}
The Supernatural reunion on The Boys{{/usCountry}}
In Supernatural, Jensen played Dean Winchester, the older of the two monster-hunting brothers who are the show’s protagonists. Jared played Sam, his younger brother, the show’s other star. Like The Boys, Supernatural was also created by Eric Kripke. Jared and Misha Collins, the third lead of Supernatural, appear on The Boys’ final season alongside Jensen in a Supernatural reunion. “We are still very close, all of us. We see each other all the time. We talk to each other all the time. So getting back on a set together was very familiar, and seemed natural, and getting to play in that world was very easy,” Jensen says of the reunion.{{/usCountry}}
In Supernatural, Jensen played Dean Winchester, the older of the two monster-hunting brothers who are the show’s protagonists. Jared played Sam, his younger brother, the show’s other star. Like The Boys, Supernatural was also created by Eric Kripke. Jared and Misha Collins, the third lead of Supernatural, appear on The Boys’ final season alongside Jensen in a Supernatural reunion. “We are still very close, all of us. We see each other all the time. We talk to each other all the time. So getting back on a set together was very familiar, and seemed natural, and getting to play in that world was very easy,” Jensen says of the reunion.{{/usCountry}}
Jensen returns as the xenophobic superhero Soldier Boy in The Boys season 5, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week. The show will end with the series finale on May 20.
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