The Boys creator Eric Kripke calls judging entire shows by finale unfair: 'I approached it with terror' | Exclusive

For close to seven years, The Boys has consistently been one of the best-reviewed and most-praised TV shows worldwide. The violent satire on consumerism, power, and superhero culture took the world by storm with season 1 in 2019 and has not let go of the audience, even now that it is in the home stretch with its fifth and final season. Eric Kripke is the creator and showrunner of The Boys.

Eric Kripke on finally doing a series finale Ahead of the grand finale, the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, sat down with Hindustan Times to talk about the bittersweet feeling of the show ending and the ‘terror’ around the reception of the audience.

It is not easy to say goodbye to a show that one has built for the better part of a decade. Eric says, “I am proud of the show, and proud we were able to end it on our terms and go out on top. It’s actually the first time I have been able to finish a show. It is the first series finale I ever worked on. That was a pleasure.”

He likens the cast and crew going to shoot other projects to children leaving home after growing up. “It’s sad because the cast and the crew in Toronto are already starting to scatter in the wind. Ant (Antony Starr) is shooting something, and Karen (Fukuhara) is going to shoot something. It feels like watching everybody fly away,” he says. “Like leaving the nest,” as the show’s star Erin Moriarty puts it.