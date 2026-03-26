Karl Urban says The Boys finale will end with 'tears', opens up on 'becoming a monster to fight one' | Exclusive

In The Boys, Karl plays Billy Butcher, the erstwhile leader of the titular team of ordinary men and women who have vowed to take down Vought, the evil corporation controlling superheroes, and their big bad - The Homelander. But as the seasons have progressed, the line between Butcher and Homelander has been blurring. The hero is willing to kill and cross many moral boundaries. Many have wondered if Butcher is even a hero anymore. But Karl does not subscribe to that notion. “I’ve seen some stuff in the press about how Butcher has become just like Homelander. It couldn’t be further from the truth,” he says.

Karl has starred in The Boys since its 2019 debut. He says the show coming to an end evokes mixed feelings in him. “It’s bittersweet because we will miss each other and this phenomenal crew in Toronto. But then there’s a great sense of pride that we can stand back and deliver this to the audience, finish this the way we want to and go out on top,” he says.

The Boys has been a one-of-a-kind show in modern television. Adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s iconic graphic novel series, this meta critique of power, superheroes, and capitalism is coming to an end with its fifth and final season. As season 5 gears up for a release on Amazon Prime Video in April, Hindustan Times spoke to the show’s star Karl Urban on the bittersweet feeling on the show’s end, and when exactly does an anti-hero become a villain.

‘Butcher is not like the Homelander’ He knows Butcher is now a monster. But the actor says his character’s humanity has not disappeared. “Yes, Butcher has turned himself into a monster in order to defeat the monster. But he still holds on to the vestiges of his humanity, and that’s why he has the Boys around, to keep him from really losing it. That’s the difference, primarily between him and Homelander.”

Talking about the differences between the two characters, he adds, “Homelander really only thinks about himself, and Butcher is doing what he is, at least in his mind, for the benefit of humanity. He sees supes as an existential crisis, and he and the Boys are the only ones who can do something about it.”

While he keeps his cards close to his chest while talking about The Boys series finale, Karl does leave you with one hint on what to expect. “The final season delivers payoff. The show is going to end with a ton of action, a few tears and some very strong, heartfelt moments,” he says.