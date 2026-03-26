Karl Urban says The Boys finale will end with 'tears', opens up on 'becoming a monster to fight one' | Exclusive
Karl Urban talks to Hindustan Times about The Boys season 5 and the transformation of his character Billy Butcher into a ‘monster’.
The Boys has been a one-of-a-kind show in modern television. Adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s iconic graphic novel series, this meta critique of power, superheroes, and capitalism is coming to an end with its fifth and final season. As season 5 gears up for a release on Amazon Prime Video in April, Hindustan Times spoke to the show’s star Karl Urban on the bittersweet feeling on the show’s end, and when exactly does an anti-hero become a villain.
Karl Urban on The Boys series finale
Karl has starred in The Boys since its 2019 debut. He says the show coming to an end evokes mixed feelings in him. “It’s bittersweet because we will miss each other and this phenomenal crew in Toronto. But then there’s a great sense of pride that we can stand back and deliver this to the audience, finish this the way we want to and go out on top,” he says.
In The Boys, Karl plays Billy Butcher, the erstwhile leader of the titular team of ordinary men and women who have vowed to take down Vought, the evil corporation controlling superheroes, and their big bad - The Homelander. But as the seasons have progressed, the line between Butcher and Homelander has been blurring. The hero is willing to kill and cross many moral boundaries. Many have wondered if Butcher is even a hero anymore. But Karl does not subscribe to that notion. “I’ve seen some stuff in the press about how Butcher has become just like Homelander. It couldn’t be further from the truth,” he says.
‘Butcher is not like the Homelander’
He knows Butcher is now a monster. But the actor says his character’s humanity has not disappeared. “Yes, Butcher has turned himself into a monster in order to defeat the monster. But he still holds on to the vestiges of his humanity, and that’s why he has the Boys around, to keep him from really losing it. That’s the difference, primarily between him and Homelander.”
Talking about the differences between the two characters, he adds, “Homelander really only thinks about himself, and Butcher is doing what he is, at least in his mind, for the benefit of humanity. He sees supes as an existential crisis, and he and the Boys are the only ones who can do something about it.”
While he keeps his cards close to his chest while talking about The Boys series finale, Karl does leave you with one hint on what to expect. “The final season delivers payoff. The show is going to end with a ton of action, a few tears and some very strong, heartfelt moments,” he says.
All about The Boys final season
The Boys season 5 also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jensen Ackles. The first episode of the final season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, with weekly release after that till the finale on May 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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