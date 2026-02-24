Priyanka Chopra leaves Karl Urban in splits as she recalls getting ‘Piggy Chops’ as nickname from Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, a high-octane pirate action drama that also stars Karl Urban in a leading role. During a promotional interaction, Priyanka opened up about the many nicknames she has acquired over the years, including the popular ‘Piggy Chops’. As she revealed the quirky nickname, Karl burst into laughter, clearly amused by the story behind it. Cast members Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban attend the world premiere of the film The Bluff in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Karl Urban can't stop laughing at Priyanka Chopra's nickname In a recent interaction with HeyUGuys, when asked about her nickname, Priyanka revealed, “I have had many. In India, we have a culture of giving people nicknames as a way of showing love. And most people in North India have a nickname. So my name is Priyanka, it has nothing to do with what my nickname sounds like; it’s Mimi. I was also given this other name by a co-actor of mine many, many years ago; it’s a bad one. Piggy Chops. Because I ate like a pig. I know that’s horrible.”

Karl couldn’t believe what he just heard and said, “What? Piggy Chops? Oh my god, that’s outrageous. I don’t think I can ever look at you without thinking about Piggy Chops.” He couldn’t stop laughing at Priyanka’s revelation.

Who gave Priyanka Chopra the nickname “Piggy Chops”? Priyanka Chopra received the nickname "Piggy Chops" from her Bluffmaster! (2005) co-star Abhishek Bachchan, who teased her because she loved to eat and “ate like a pig”. The nickname is a playful combination of her last name (Chopra) and her fondness for food. Although it became a popular media moniker, she has noted she grew tired of it over time.

About Bluffmaster Helmed by Frank E. Flowers, written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, the pirate adventure film features Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles. Produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 25.

About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film is touted to be an action-adventure, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film also stars Prakash Raj in key roles and is currently under-production.

The film is said to be made on a staggering budget of ₹1000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. The film marks Priyanka’s comeback to films after 8 years and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.