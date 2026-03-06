Homelander in Oval Office, right-wing podcasts, internment camps: Fans call The Boys S5 trailer 'reality on steroids'
The Boys' final season arrives in April 2026, with the satire on superheroes and capitalism promising to come to an action-packed finale.
The final season of The Boys, Amazon Prime Video’s irreverent satire on superheroes and capitalism is arriving this year. On Thursday, Prime Video dropped the trailer for season 5, meant to conclude The Boys saga. And as the trailer showed Homelander trying to retain his supremacy in a world renouncing ‘supes’, many fans wondered whether the show was mirroring reality a bit too closely.
The Boys final season trailer
A press note from Prime Video describes the world of season 5. “It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a Freedom Camp. Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen,” the logline reads.
The trailer shows glimpses of Homelander in the Oval Office, giving his signature evil smirk as he sits in the President’s chair. There are also scenes of Black Noir and The Deep hosting their own far-right podcast, and depictions of internment camps for non-superheroes.
‘Reality on steroids’
Reacting to the political tone of the trailer, many noted how it hit too close to reality. “Gotta hand it to the Boys marketing team for simulating the final season in real life over the last year and a half,” quipped one viewer. Another added, “Wait, this is not a documentary on Trump’s America?” One fan summed up the sentiment: “The Boys has now become reality on steroids.”
All about The Boys season 5
The Boys season 5 sees the return of Karl Urban as Butcher and Antony Starr as the Homelander, along with Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Jensen Ackles. New joinees in the cast include Jared Paledecki.
The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on April 8.
