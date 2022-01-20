Hunarbaaz judge Parineeti Chopra defends emotional stories on reality shows: 'We are never given script'

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her TV debut as a judge on the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The show deals with contestants showcasing their talent in front of a panel of judges, which includes Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty, apart from Parineeti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If there is one thing that reality shows are often criticised for, it is the over-dramatisation and sob stories of contestants. There have even been allegations that these instances are often scripted. However, in a recent interaction, Parineeti dismissed those questioning the reality of reality shows and said the judges aren't given scripts as is widely rumoured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think people who are not associated with reality shows speak like that. I am giving first-hand information from my experience. We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens. I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show,” she told Indian Express.

The actor also addressed her naysayers, who had claimed she was judging a reality show on TV because she wasn't getting any films. Talking about her upcoming projects, Parineeti said, “I am doing bigger and better projects right now. I have a Sooraj Barjatya film and Sandeep Vanga’s next with Ranbir Kapoor. I think these are as amazing as doing a show like Hunarbaaz. I think I am at a pretty good place.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Parineeti screams ‘no’ as Karan tries to set her up with Hunarbaaz contestant

Hunarbaaz will begin airing on Colors this weekend, starting on January 22. After this, Parineeti is most likely to be seen on screen next in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON