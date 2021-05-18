I never let go of my objective in life: Ashi Singh

Last seen playing central characters in shows like TV shows ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’, ‘Aladdin...’ and a cameo in film ‘Qaidi Band’, Agra-born actor Ashi Singh says she always wanted to be an actor.

“I never let go of my objective in life. This helped me in the long-run and soon my parents too realised I should be given at least one chance to pursue my dream of becoming an actor,” she said.

Telling more about her initial days, Ashi said, “I came to Mumbai when I was a teenager (15-16) and my father’s friend suggested joining an acting course. Nothing much worked! Once done with my diploma, at one point my parents suggested to go back. I was like no, I just cannot go back especially after my completing my course in the same field. I auditioned rigorously for over two years and finally got a break with show ‘Secret Dairies.’ Though it was a small part, but I knew I had to move step by step. More work came my way and got to do shows like ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Gumrah’ and ‘Crime Petrol.’

The young actor is happy that her last two shows took her back to her old days in Agra. “Yes, especially ‘Yeh Un Dino…’ as it was set in 90’s and life in my hometown was very much the same. It was like I was reliving my Agra life for the show. Also, I was offered ‘Aladdin’ at same time, but I couldn’t take it then. But again, I was reapproached for the same part (princess Yasmine) as the other actor had left the show. I knew, I was destined to play the part and so it came back to me.”

Sharing about the struggle one has to face if a person has no filmi background, Ashi said, “It gets tough if you are there on your own but thankfully I had my family’s support and got a break in the industry on right time, else it wouldn't have been possible to sustain and make a mark. I have seen many struggle for long and finally quit.”

Due to pandemic, Ashi’s video shoot is on hold and the youngster wishes to resume work soon. She is upbeat to be back on screen be it TV or films.