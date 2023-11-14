‘I was..’, Love Island's Arabella Chi breaks silence after being dragged by two men in ‘horrible’ robbery attack

British model Arabella Chi has opened up on the terrifying robbery attack she fell victim to on Thursday night. The Love Island star addressed the “horrible” ordeal, which has now left her unable to fall asleep at night out of fear. Chi said, “Reliving it all I feel physically sick,” adding, “It was so scary and I’ve been having nightmares about being dragged out of bed, just like I was from the car.” Two men attacked the 32-year-old model while she was travelling back from Ibiza with her father Paul in Spain.

Arabella Chi was a victim of 'organised crime group'(Instagram)

“I was petrified when it happened, but now I know they’d been watching us and waiting to attack us, it is even more horrible to think about,” Chi continued as per The Sun. She was a target of an “organised crime group” and prior to the attack, Chi started facing car issues. At the time, her father realised that the tyres were slashed and suggested that she stay in the car. “Mopeds are all around you at traffic lights and both our back wheels were slashed,” she explained.

Although her car windows were tinted, Chi explained that the attackers noticed the luggage inside. As she and her father tried to escape, the tyres deflated once again and a man seated on a moped shouted at them.“He was very intimidating and threatening so my dad told me to get back in the car. He realised then the tyres had been slashed,” Chi said. Later, they were both left stranded in the middle of the road. Chi then tried to call for an Uber while seated inside her car upon her father's suggestion. Her father left in the Uber to get help from a petrol station. “It felt like the safest thing to do at the time. Locked inside my car, I thought I would be all right.”

However, while Chi was alone, she heard her car doors unlock. Explaining what happened next, she said, “I remember the lights flashing. This man was grabbing my arm and pulling me out. He was shouting at me and saying he was going to take me to a garage to help me. I started screaming, ‘Get off me, get off me’.” When her father returned, he realised that all their luggage was gone. “We were the perfect targets. A dad and his daughter with a car full of luggage. They must have thought they’d hit the jackpot. The way they did it is sophisticated,” she concluded.