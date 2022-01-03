I was so shocked that I started crying: Sreejita De on her engagement

Actor Sreejita De was taken by surprise when her long-time beau, now fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape, went down on one knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. “It was like a dream,” exclaims De, adding, “I’ve only seen this in films. I never expected it to happen to me. I don’t think anything can describe that beautiful moment.”

De and Pape were in Paris on vacation when the German lad decided to propose. “It was in the evening, at around 7.30pm. We were walking, and it was cold. He suddenly stopped and started telling me how much he loved me. The next moment, I realised he was on his knees. I was so shocked that I started crying. I couldn’t stop my tears,” recalls De. The actor was so overwhelmed that she “asked him if he could do it again”. The two officially got engaged on December 21, 2021.

The 32-year-old shares that they were “talking about marriage in 2021”. Due to the pandemic, they couldn’t go ahead. “By the end of this year, we’ll definitely tie the knot,” she shares and also sheds more light on wedding ceremonies that the couple would opt for: “We will have a traditional German white wedding. It will be followed by a traditional Bengali wedding.”

De lastly says that for the next “five years” they plan to stay in Mumbai.