I was warmly welcomed in the industry: Swati

Hailing from Kanpur, actor Swati Kapoor carries her small-town tag with much pride.

Having worked in projects like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Fuddu, she says, “It hurts to see people hiding their small-town identities. I can never do so! For me, my hometown is an imperative part of my life and I am proud of it. Many have said in the past that people coming from small cities are looked down upon in the industry but on the contrary, I was warmly welcomed and got work accordingly.”

Swati never wanted to be an actor till the time she was offered a few modelling assignments.

“I was doing a hospitality course while sharing an apartment in Mumbai with my friends from Kanpur who were trying their luck in acting. So, it was while hanging around with them I got an offer for a print shoot . That’s how I started.”

What surprised her was the less duration of work and the good remuneration. “I made up my mind to audition for TV shows as well. Soon, I got a break with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. Though my parents were not comfortable with me joining acting but by then I had signed the show and eventually they agreed.”

Swati has been doing TV and trying her hand in films too and finds both mediums have their own charm.

“With films you have a bound script, limited time to shoot with no last-minute changes while TV is completely opposite as we have to shoot more to create bank of episodes and last-minute changes are a regular deal. But for me both are fun and TV is my lifeline,” she shares.

Swati has been part of many shows including Kaleerein and Internet Wala Love among others but finds characters from her debut and her ongoing show closest to her heart. “Kaali…. and Kundali Bhagya have been a blessing in disguise for me as an actor. I am glad that the latter is set to cross 1000-episode milestone and it’s a truly a great feeling for the entire team.”