American Idol Season 21 has been full of emotional moments, but none quite like Iam Tongi's audition. The young Hawaiian singer's performance of "Monsters" by James Blunt, dedicated to his recently deceased father, went viral with over 15 million views on YouTube, and has remained a fan favorite throughout the competition. Now, with just three singers left, Katy Perry has boldly declared Iam as this season's champion.

Katy Perry

Iam's story is a heartwarming one that has resonated with viewers from the start. During his audition, he opened up about his father's passing and how music was a way for them to bond. As he sang, judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were brought to tears, with Katy Perry praising Iam's voice as "magnificent."

But it's not just Iam's story that has captivated audiences. Megan Danielle, a 20-year-old singer from Georgia, also has an inspiring tale to tell. During her audition, she sang Lauren Daigle's "You Say" and was surprised when Daigle herself joined in. Danielle previously competed on The Voice but was eliminated during the semifinals on Season 18.

Colin Stough, an 18-year-old from Mississippi, rounds out the top three. Stough was signed up for the show by his mother and wowed the judges with his rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man." His mother even joined him in the audition room, telling the judges that their house was overflowing with guitars.

Sunday night saw the elimination of two singers, We Ani and Zachariah Smith, leaving just Iam, Megan, and Colin to compete for the title of American Idol. The winner will be revealed during the grand finale, which airs on May 21 at 6 p.m. MDT.

This season of American Idol has been full of surprises, emotional moments, and incredible talent. But it's Iam Tongi who has captured the hearts of viewers from around the world. With Katy Perry already declaring him as this season's champion, it seems that Iam has already won, no matter what happens during the finale.

As viewers tune in to see who will be crowned the next American Idol, they will undoubtedly be moved by the incredible talent on display. But for many, it will be Iam's story that will remain with them long after the competition is over. His emotional audition, dedicated to his late father, is a reminder of the power of music to heal and bring people together.

