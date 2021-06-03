If you have life, you have the world: Prithvi Tanwar

Known for shows like Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Sasural Simar Ka, FearFiles, actor Prithvi Tanwar, who battled Covid-19 infection and also lost a few close ones to the pandemic last month, feels we need to be alive and healthy first and rest can follow.

“I survived the deadly virus and have known how tough it could be. Today, after losing my close ones, I very well understand that if you have life, you have the world. So, I have decided that shoot or no shoot I will never let my guard down and take maximum precautions till the pandemic is over and done,” said the actor who busy with a TV shoot in Agra.

The youngster believes work has been hit due the ongoing crisis. “Work has and will continue to be hampered due to the losses incurred by the industry since the outbreak of the virus. So, we all are trying our bit to continue functioning and keep the show going so that long-term losses can be reduced. Shoot is on for a few shows though it’s in different location or city away from our original set, yet we actors are trying our best to take things in stride.”

Prithvi also has his maternal side residing in Agra and has been visiting the place frequently. “For me Agra was second name of vacation. Coming to my nani’s house was all that I waited for all the year around. And, what an irony, I am very much here in the city shooting in the suburbs and yet can’t go and check on my grandmother. Due to her age, she is quite vulnerable, and I can’t expose her to any kind of infection at all.”

Talking about his current show, Prithvi said, “I am currently shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2 and coincidentally I was also a part of the first edition though it was for a brief phase. I play Vivek Kashyap, a youngster this time who has a good head on his shoulders and is much grounded. Also, hopefully I will be starting the shoot for my upcoming OTT series soon.”