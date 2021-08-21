If your work is good then you will be seen: Kunal Karan Kapoor

Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor differs with the popular saying jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai, instead the youngster believes in taking up quality work than going for quantity.

“It’s totally okay if as an actor I am missing from the scene for a long time! If your work is good, then you will be noticed and remembered. And if not, then you don’t deserve to be there,” says the Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha (2013) actor who was last seen on TV in Woh Apna Sa (2018).

“I strive for good content and roles. Auditioning and waiting is a part of life for an actor. Last two years, like for everyone, were tough for me too but then I was auditioning and trying different things. My last show The Raikar Case, an OTT series, was out last year but was shot before lockdown. So, I have been there but not all over the place,” he says.

Kapoor calls his first web outing as a great learning experience but does not want to restrict himself with any medium. “Working in finite series was surely different. Having worked in both mediums I feel in TV people want long-running daily soaps. As an actor, I have stopped focusing on all this and work where I am comfortable with the team, our sensibilities match and have something good to do.”

The actor admits that he missed not working on TV for a long time. “As I was itching to start something, I got this fantastic role in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. I had been yearning to do a youth-centric show for a long time. The energy level on working with a bunch of youngsters is very high and then it has the training academy in the backdrop. It’s very different from what we had seen on TV. Because there are so many people associated it’s a good learning, fun experience and then the workload is shared amongst us.”

When not working he loves to go on unplanned tours. “I love traveling so after shooting at a stretch, which is a requirement of any daily soap, I pack my bags and go exploring the world. Unfortunately, I was not able to travel much of late but when you are in such a pandemic you just can’t complain.”