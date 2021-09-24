‘I’m not going to share the chat with you': Hina Khan recalls moving conversation with Sidharth Shukla after dad's death

Actor Hina Khan recalled a text conversation she had with the late Sidharth Shukla after her father's death earlier this year. Sidharth died of an apparent heart attack earlier this month, at the age of 40.

In a new interview, Hina Khan said that Sidharth texted her after her father's death, and that they had a brief conversation that cheered her up. She said that she would never divulge the details of what they spoke about, but would want to share the conversation with Sidharth's family, who are looking for stories about him.

She told Bollywood Hungama, “Sidharth's passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don't want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden.”

She continued, “I remember he called me when dad's thing happened. And I did not answer. And then he messaged me, and I started chatting with him for two-three minutes. He cheered me up. I had a smile on my face. I can't really share the chat with you, but I still go through that chat. And I'm going to share that with his family so that they get a smile on their face. Because they are definitely speaking to people and looking for an instance or a side of him probably which they don't know. Obviously they're trying to collect all the memories possible.”

Sidharth, best known for Balika Vadhu and winning Bigg Boss 13, appeared on the most recent season of the reality show along with Hina, as a ‘senior’.

He was declared dead on arrival at Mumbai's Cooper hospital, after complaining of discomfort the night before and failing to wake up the next morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.