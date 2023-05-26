Imlie actor Karan Vohra's wife Bella pregnant with twins, they have the cutest teddy bear-theme baby shower. Watch

Karan Vohra, who essays the role of a father in the show Imlie, recently announced that he is becoming a father in real life. The actor and his wife Bella Vohra are expecting twins. Bella is expected to deliver in June, as per a new report. Karan hosted a baby shower for his wife recently in Delhi. Also read: Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta confirms pregnancy, shows baby bump for first time

Karan Vohra and wife Bella at their teddy bear themed baby shower.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside the teddy bear-themed baby shower. The clip shared on Instagram Reels comprised of a video montage of the baby shower celebrations, as well as some before-and-after moments. Bella and Karan wrote in their caption, "Just before the shower..."

Inside their Teddy bear theme baby shower

Karan and Bella's baby shower video featured several glimpses of the celebrations, including a backdrop during their cake cutting ceremony, which had ‘Vohra Babies’ written on it, further confirming that the couple is having twins. The cake was half pink and half blue, and was decorated with tiny baby shoes. Huge brown bear soft toys were also kept near the cake table.

From the peach themed decor – including lots of peach and green balloons – to the mom-to-be's flowy pink dress, the baby shower video had lots of sweet details. A photo of Karan holding Bella close as she cradles her baby bump has also surfaced online. The couple posed next to a brown teddy bear holding peach and green balloons.

Karan Vohra on becoming a father

Karan and Bella married in January 2012. In a recent interview with ETimes, Karan confirmed Bella was pregnant with twins, and said, "We will be blessed with twins. My wife shared the news with me when I was in Mumbai and a week after I bagged Imlie. It was a great moment for me on both personal and professional fronts. On one hand, I was thrilled to know that I was going to be a father, and on the other, work has taken off with a good show. It was like a double bonanza.”

Karan Vohra added that the baby shower was supposed to be held last month, but got delayed because of his hectic schedule. He added that he wanted to get Bella and their twins to Mumbai two months after the delivery.

Karan Vohra further told ETimes, “I know how difficult it is to be away from my wife.I will get her and my babies to Mumbai to stay with me, two months after the delivery. I want to cherish every moment of their growing up years. I am very excited about seeing Bella's happiness. We stay connected virtually and she keeps updating me about the babies. At times, I feel helpless because I can't be with her to see them growing and kicking. I can't wait to see and hold them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.