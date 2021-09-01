Imran Khan: TV actors are getting frustrated, someone told me ‘kya audience gadhi hai?'

He has been a part of showbiz for three decades now, and Imran Khan doesn’t want to sum it up already. “It is still on,” he laughs.

The actor began his acting career with Inteha Pyaar Ki alongside Rishi Kapoor, and went on to star in films such as Sooryavansham, Heroine, and TV shows Tara and Beyhadh. “I have not evaluated it, but then there is a sher of Sahir Ludhianvi which I love to repeat ‘Jaise ke ab tak tere saath kati hai, baaki bhi aise hi guzar jaaye toh achha hai’. The way the industry has treated me, given me work, the love people gave me, if I get exactly the same in the times to come, it’s sufficient for me to survive,” he says.

Agreeing that the industry is ‘ruthless’, he believes that one can’t stick to just acting. Khan branched out into production as well. “You have to grow, evolve, you cannot be static. I got into direction to broaden my horizon, but at the same time, I never left acting because it is my USP,” he feels.

Another observation he makes to prove his point is the show he stars in currently, and his interaction with his co-stars. “TV actors are getting frustrated. I am working on a show currently, I was standing once with Shahbaz Khan and others, they said ‘Kya audience gadhi hai, kuchh bhi karo logic nahi hai, set pe bhi logic nahi hai’ I said don’t work for them, you work because your work is being seen by me, or some actor friend. Whether there is logic or not, you are not doing it for the audience in Kanpur or Barabanki, you are doing it for a class audience. Maybe someone would watch it and say ‘kabse kaam kar raha hai’,” says Khan, adding that one’s motivation to work is for some good people who might be watching.