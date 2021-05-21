Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan takes a dig at Amit Kumar, asks Kumar Sanu if he really liked contestants' performances

Aditya Narayan, host of singing reality show Indian Idol, has taken a dig at RJ Amit Kumar on the latest episode of Indian Idol 12. Amit had appeared as a guest on one of the recent episodes of the show, in which the contestants paid tributes to his father, the late actor-singer Kishore Kumar. Amit had later said in an interview that he did not like the performances but was told by the show's team to praise the participants regardless.

In a promo for an upcoming episode of the show, Aditya is seen making a subtle reference to Amit's comments. After the episode was wrapped up, he asked guest judges, singers Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal, if they really did like the show.

"Before the show ends, I want to ask an important question of Kumar Sanu ji, Roop Kumar ji and Anuradha ji. Sir the way you have praised our contestants so much today, did you do it by heart or did someone from our team tell you to do it?," he said. At this, members of the audience and production team broke into cheers for him.

Kumar reassured him that he did like everyone's performances and gave them compliments from his 'dil and jigar'. He said that all the nine singers are 'gems' and appear to be very experienced. Even judge Himesh Reshammiya chimed in that one should learn from the pandemic and try to be kinder to each other. He ended his comment with his very popular 'Jai mata di lets rock!"

In his interview to a leading daily, Amit had said, “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Also read: Aditya Narayan accepts Pawandeep-Arunita's love angle on Indian Idol is fake: 'Ye dhong hai. But you enjoy it no?'

He also accepted that he went on the show for money. "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes," he said.

Aditya later told SpotBoye in an interview, "Amitji has graced the show on multiple occasions and has always praised our contestants as well as our team. This time also he was lavish in his praise. In fact, he was kind enough to share so many personal stories on Kishore Da and we enjoyed and cherished each one. If he wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the show he could have just told us during shoot and we would have been more than happy to try and accommodate his inputs.”