Home / Entertainment / Tv / Indian Idol 12's Anjali Gaikwad opens up on Amit Kumar's criticism: 'Not disheartened'
tv

Indian Idol 12's Anjali Gaikwad opens up on Amit Kumar's criticism: 'Not disheartened'

Evicted Indian idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad has commented on the criticism that Amit Kumar levied against her and her co-contestants.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Anjali Gaikwad was recently evicted from Indian Idol.

Evicted Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad has commented on the criticism levied against the contestants by Amit Kumar, son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Amit had appeared as a guest on a special tribute episode of the reality show, and alleged that he'd been told to praise the contestants regardless of his real feelings.

Anjali in an interview said that her fellow contestants weren't offended by the remarks, but that they were inspired to improve.

"We were not disheartened when Amit Kumar ji said that he did not enjoy the episode and our singing. It is his opinion and he was our guest. We have to respect him. We respect his opinion and we have taken his suggestions. We have noted his suggestions and we are working on it. It was his opinion and everyone is entitled to give their opinion. We have just tried to improve our singing," she told a leading daily.

Commenting about the social media backlash that contestants are vulnerable to, she added, "I think ups and downs are part of life. Sometimes you get appreciation and there are times when you have to face criticism. Social media functions like that. People sometimes go overboard in criticising someone but that’s fine, we are here to sing and give our best. If we have to go ahead in life, we have to ignore these comments and just focus on our goal which is singing."

Also read: Raghu Ram once auditioned for Indian Idol, told Anu Malik ‘I don’t like people being rude to me’. Watch

In an interview with a leading daily, Amit had said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da." His comments caused a controversy, and attracted conflicted reactions from the industry.

