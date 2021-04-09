Indian Idol 12's Nachiket Lele refuses to call his eviction unfair, wants to make a comeback with wild card entry

Indian Idol contestant Nachiket Lele, who was recently eliminated from the show, has now opened up on the controversies around his eviction. Soon after his elimination last month, his fans began expressing their anger at the eviction, and their love for him.

Indian Idol fans have been also demanding "justice for Nachiket", urging makers to get him back on the singing reality show. One fan tweeted, "#wewantnachiketback #bringnachiketback #Mrversatilelele @Nachiketlele28 We want our gem back #idolnachiket We want our gem back #idolnachiket We want our gem back #nachiketlele."

Asked if his eviction from the singing reality show was in order to save co-contestant Sawai Bhatt, Nachiket told Bollywood Life, "There is no such thing. I was not eliminated to ensure Sawai Bhat's victory or anyone else on the show. I do not think so. We must not forget that everyone is talented and they offer various flavours of the art. They are all my friends, so I will not say there is any partiality or I was voted out to ensure someone else's victory. Fans have been saying so, but that is because they love me. There is no such partiality on the show."

Asked if he is likely to make a comeback on the show, given the fans' demands, the aspiring singer said, "I never expected such huge love for myself. Feels good to get all this love, well wishes and blessings. They saw it as unfair and have been trending 'justice for Nachiket' etc but I do not know if there will be a wild card entry. And, if it happens, will I be invited? I do not know as of now. However, looking at the support I am getting, I feel it will be great if I get that opportunity to be back on the show."

Also read: Navya calls Abhishek Bachchan 'The one and only Big Bull'

Nachiket Lele has worked with Ajay-Atul for many Marathi songs as part of a chorus. He had posted a long note, upon his eviction. The note, shared on Instagram, said, "Journey of Indian idol was dream-like! Every round here was a challenge. To be able to act and sing, being the hero and singer of the song was an amazing experience !! Although it wasn't easy as it seemed, but the zeal to try something new kept me going and I am glad I won the place in your hearts. You people never failed to recognize the efforts I have put in behind each and every get up performance!! And You have equally loved my other performances too."

"This beautiful journey from Tum jo mil gaye to to the final performance Chukar mere mann ko on this stage is very precious I might not be meeting you every week virtually on TV from now onwards, but my efforts to bring good music to you starts from this very moment. Now, I have a bigger family to make proud!! I know you will be my side throughout this journey of mine. Love you all And also to add... Thanks a lot to SONY ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION TEAM THE CONTENT TEAM ALL MY MUSIC MENTORS! MY FELLOW CONTESTANTS And the entire team which has made this show successful and has made me go through a wonderful journey Lots and lots of love to, All my fans My well wishers All the NACHIKETIANS! and EVERYONE!KEEP LOVING! & KEEP SUPPORTING! LOVE TO ALL FROM YOUR! #IDOLNACHIKET," he wrote.