Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore recreates her iconic Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene with Aditya Narayan. Watch

Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Tanuja will appear on Indian Idol 13 for the first time. The actors appeared on the singing reality show's ‘leading ladies special episode' as per a new promo. The video shows Sharmila recreating one of her most iconic on-screen moments from the 1969 film Aradhana. As contestant Rishi Singh sang the film's hit song Mere Sapno Ki Rani, the actor re-enacted the scene with him and host Aditya Narayan on stage. ( Also read: Neha Kakkar- Falguni Pathak’s Indian Idol 13 episode shot a month before their fallout - Exclusive)

Mere Sapno Ki Rani is a famous song from Aradhana featuring Rajesh Khanna and Sujit Kumar apart from Sharmila. The song was famously filmed on the toy train in Darjeeling while Rajesh and Sujit's characters followed it around in a jeep.

In the clip, the judges of Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya welcomed Sharmila Tagore and Tanuja. Then, Rishi Singh sang Mere Sapno Ki Rani and recreated the iconic scene of the song with Sharmila and Aditya Narayan. The veteran actor used the same book that she did in the film--When Eight Bells Toll by Alistair MacLean--as she posed in a mock train carriage while Rishi and Aditya filled in for Rajesh Khanna and Sujit.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Two evergreen beauty from Bengal.” Another fan commented, “Wow..so good” (heart emoji). Another fan wrote, “you rock Rishi.” Many fans commented that Sharmila still looked as beautiful as in the original song. “Over 50 years have passed since the film but she looks as pretty and graceful as ever,”

Indian Idol is a singing reality show which is currently judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan. The show, which is in its thirteen season right now, airs on Sony entertainment television on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

