Neha Kakkar- Falguni Pathak’s Indian Idol 13 episode shot a month before their fallout - Exclusive

Amid the war of words between singers Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak, the two were seen together in a promo of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13, where Kakkar sits on the jury panel, leaving fans perplexed. In the promo, Pathak was seen visiting the sets as Kakkar welcomed “legendary Falguni ma’am” to the show and even danced with Himesh Reshammiya, a co-jury panel member, and host Aditya Narayan. However, a source close to the show reveals that the particular episode was shot way before the ongoing conflict between the two singers kicked off.

“This particular segment was shot during the auditions round. It was shot in August. The timing is all coincidental. They shot the chunk for Navratri. In fact, at that time, Neha and Falguni were quite cordial. Currently, Neha doesn’t even wish to talk about Falguni and was quite clear that she won’t promote the particular episode or talk about what it was like to have Falguni on the sets,” an insider close to the development shares. Pathak’s team confirmed that the particular shoot took place on “August 20”.

A few days back, an online tussle kicked off between Kakkar and Pathak over a recreation of the latter’s original Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by the former. Pathak has been quite vocal about her disappointment over Kakkar’s song, O Sajna.

We reached out to the channel but they maintained a “no comments” stance. Kakkar did not reply to us till we went to the press.