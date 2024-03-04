Indian Idol 14: Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur wins show, takes home 25 lakh prize money and a car

Vaibhav Gupta won season 14 of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Based out of Kanpur, Vaibhav won a trophy, prize money of ₹25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza on Sunday night, as per Indianexpress.com. The other finalists in the show were Anjana Padmanabhan, Ananya Pal, Piyush Panwar, Subhadeep Das and Adya Mishra. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan shows his hit dance moves, sings Senorita on Indian Idol. Watch) Vaibhav Gupta won Indian Idol season 14.

Vaibhav wishes to “enter Bollywood now”

As per the report, Vaibhav said, “I feel good to call myself the winner of Indian Idol 14. People have loved me a lot. Dreams are coming true, this is just the start. God willing, I wish to enter Bollywood now. With the love and appreciation I was getting, I was hopeful that I could win this. Especially, when Mahesh Bhatt whistled for me, I loved that moment. I keep playing it in my head.”

Vaibhav wants to do playback singing for Salman, Vicky, Ranveer

Vaibhav also shared, “I want to do playback singing for Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh now. I will try my best that this happens someday. I want to bring back live music, the symphony kinds. The 90s feel is now coming back. People are listening to Kishore Da again, and this generation is focusing more on the melody. It is a very good era of music, and I want to present a new wave in it.”

About Indian Idol 14

Sony Entertainment Television took to Instagram to share a video as Vaibhav was handed over the trophy. The caption read, "We're thrilled to announce the winner of Indian Idol @vaibhavgupta_sings, who's driving home in style with a brand new Maruti Suzuki Brezza!" Sharing a picture of Vaibhav with the trophy it wrote, "Kanpur's younger Sethji is the winner of Indian Idol Season 14 - Vaibhav Gupta!!!"

The grand finale had Sonu Nigam as the special guest. Indian Idol Season 14 had Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumar Sanu as judges. Hussain Kuwajerwala was the host for this season. Indian Idol 14 aired in October last year.

In the show, many celebrity guests were left impressed by his voice. He was praised by Mahesh Bhatt, singer Sukhwinder Singh, and Hrithik Roshan. Karisma Kapoor, who was another guest on the show, had complimented Vaibhav by saying that he reminded her of Shammi Kapoor.

