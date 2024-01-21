Hrithik Roshan shows his hit dance moves, sings Senorita on Indian Idol ahead of Fighter release. Watch

Hrithik Roshan recently visited the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol for the promotion of his upcoming film, Fighter. It is set to release in theatres on January 25. Promos of the upcoming Sunday episode shows Hrithik showing his popular dance step and also singing one of his hit songs. Also read: Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film collects close to ₹2 crore with 60,000 tickets sold Hrithik Roshan during his appearance on Indian Idol.

Hrithik on Indian Idol

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a white T-shirt and matching trousers paired with a denim jacket. He danced on stage and showed his popular dance step from the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He also joined a contestant and judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal and Kumar Sanu to sing Senorita from his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The promo was shared by Sony on Instagram with the caption: “Jab khud Greek God Indian Idol pe aaye, toh stage roshan hoga hi na! Dekhiye #IndianIdol Fight to Top 10, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (the stage will obviously be lit when the Greek God is here).”

A fan commented on the promo: “Jab khud Greek God Indian Idol pe aaye, toh stage roshan hoga hi na!”

More about Fighter

Hrithik is now gearing up for Fighter release. The advance booking for the film opened recently. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, tickets worth ₹2.26 crore have been sold for the film.

Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Fighter promotions

While Hrithik visited Indian Idol, Anil Kapoor visited the sets of Bigg Boss 17 for Fighter promotions. Deepika Padukone however, has been missing from the film promotions and had also skipped the film trailer launch due to illness.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place